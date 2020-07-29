Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 139.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after buying an additional 252,988 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 802,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after buying an additional 133,378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.