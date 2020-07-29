EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.99

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.99 and traded as high as $54.50. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 7,603 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

