EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Stock Price Down 17.5%

EGF Theramed Health Corp (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) shares traded down 17.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, 525,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 507% from the average session volume of 86,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

There is no company description available for EGF Theramed Health Corp.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.