Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.24. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 70,418 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVK. ValuEngine raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

