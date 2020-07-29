Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $249,872,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

