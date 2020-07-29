Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 37.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Exelon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Exelon by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.