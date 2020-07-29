Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $230.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.56. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Frank bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 100.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $80,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.