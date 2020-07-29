Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 49,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.