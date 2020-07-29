FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,456 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NOW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,547,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $909.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

