FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 137.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 38.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ING. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

