FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.13. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.