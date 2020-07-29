Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

