FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KBT stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.17. K3 Business Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 216 ($2.66).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

