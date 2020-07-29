First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.42. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

