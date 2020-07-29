First Trust Advisors LP Buys 431,946 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

