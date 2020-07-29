First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,467,184 ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,467,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,548,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHX opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $754.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

