First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

