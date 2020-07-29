First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 246,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $22,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

