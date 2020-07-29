First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $102,551,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $6,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

