First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.77 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 332.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $27,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 766.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

