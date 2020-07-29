First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.04 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1,782.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of ONEOK worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 31.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

OKE stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

