First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,315,711 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $74,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $160,950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

