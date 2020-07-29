First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

