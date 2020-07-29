First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $790,451.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,693,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,012,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,302,582 shares of company stock valued at $146,721,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

