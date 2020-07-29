First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,949 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Tetra Tech worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TTEK opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

