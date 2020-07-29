Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 11,111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Five Star Senior Living worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FVE. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

FVE stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $297.45 million for the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.