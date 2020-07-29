Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 275,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 324,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 189,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

