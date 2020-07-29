FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.