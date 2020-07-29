FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Cut by Analyst

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of CSL opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

