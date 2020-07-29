FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $15.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.29. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $221.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $4,395,227 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

