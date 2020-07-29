Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.75. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 107,258 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

