Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Generac worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

