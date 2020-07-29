Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$170.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MIC opened at C$34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.02 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Sweeney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,082.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.67.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

