Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.38 ($98.17).

GXI opened at €95.05 ($106.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -94.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.63. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 52-week high of €100.80 ($113.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

