Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMLP. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

