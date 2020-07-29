Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

