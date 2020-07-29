Goldman Sachs Group Increases PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $47.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

NYSE PAGS opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

