Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.54

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.54 and traded as high as $151.80. Halfords Group shares last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 1,112,843 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $301.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

