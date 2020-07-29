Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

