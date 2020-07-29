Harsco (HSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.66. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.