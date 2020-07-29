Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON HEAD opened at GBX 286 ($3.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 370.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. Headlam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($6.89).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

