Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,892,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.