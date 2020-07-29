HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.87% of HireQuest worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $241,412.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $32,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,224,639.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $208,251.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

