Homeserve (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,209.59

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,209.59 and traded as high as $1,350.00. Homeserve shares last traded at $1,341.00, with a volume of 519,982 shares trading hands.

HSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

Get Homeserve alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.59.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 17.80 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 55,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($15.96), for a total value of £724,802.51 ($891,954.85). Insiders bought a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $20,975,610 in the last three months.

About Homeserve (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.