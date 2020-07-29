HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 589.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $604.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

