Honda Motor (HMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.