Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

