Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $738.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imax by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Imax by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 231,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Imax by 2,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Imax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

