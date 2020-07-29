IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.17) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 995 ($12.24). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 960 ($11.81) to GBX 1,055 ($12.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) target price (up previously from GBX 850 ($10.46)) on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 925 ($11.38) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,029.71 ($12.67).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,063 ($13.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 947.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.65. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,254.10 ($22,463.82). Insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,895 in the last quarter.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

