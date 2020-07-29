INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S in a research report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

INVVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

INVVY stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.38.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.